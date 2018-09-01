Police Fire Teargas, Bullets To Disperse Protesters Along Jinja-Kamuli Highway

In short
The protestors claim that the fire started at 6:30 pm on Friday evening but police arrived at 10:00pm when the children had succumbed to the fire and instead of coming with a fire brigade vehicle to save the remaining property, they came with a patrol vehicle.
Police Fire Teargas, Bullets To Disperse Protesters Along Jinja-Kamuli Highway1 Sep 2018, 09:51 Comments 165 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Protestors light fire in the middle of the road. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.