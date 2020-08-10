Candia Stephen
06:00

Police Uses Teargas to Disperse Dr Charles Ayume's Supporters in Koboko

10 Aug 2020, 05:59 Comments 209 Views Koboko, Uganda Politics Crime Security Report
Supporters of Dr. Charles Ayume blocked roads and set tyres on fire.

Supporters of Dr. Charles Ayume blocked roads and set tyres on fire.

In short
Hundreds of Dr Ayume’s supporters marched through the streets of Koboko town on Sunday evening challenging the Police's failure to restrain Anite's supporters who held a procession on Saturday, to allegedly celebration a donation of an ambulance to the district.

 

Tagged with: dr. charles ayume supporters josephine angucia koboko police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.