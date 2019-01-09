Dear Jeanne
Police Still Using Rudimentary Ways to Identify Unknown Persons

According to Owoyesigyire, they try their best to describe the appearance of the unknown person and make announcements calling up friends and relatives with a missing person to identify them.

 

