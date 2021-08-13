Police, Vendors Faceoff in Kamuli Taxi Park

In short
The vendors who deal in food items and snacks were given a notice to peacefully vacate from the said premises in July and occupy spaces allocated to them in the main market. However, they ignored the directive, until the police rounded off the taxi park and directed them to vacate but, they instead retaliated by pelting stones at law enforcement enforces.
Police, Vendors Faceoff in Kamuli Taxi Park13 Aug 2021, 06:56 Comments 92 Views Kamuli, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Mentioned: Kamuli
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.