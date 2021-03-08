Police Warns Against Alleged Planned Riots

In short
“We have received information from credible sources that a section of opposition politicians are planning nationwide violent demonstrations and riots beginning with the Kampala Metropolitan area tomorrow. A police statement released by police this evening reads”
Police Warns Against Planned Riots
8 Mar 2021, 22:16
Kampala, Uganda
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
