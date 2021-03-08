Mugisha James
Police Warns Against Alleged Planned Riots

8 Mar 2021, 22:16 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
“We have received information from credible sources that a section of opposition politicians are planning nationwide violent demonstrations and riots beginning with the Kampala Metropolitan area tomorrow. A police statement released by police this evening reads”

 

