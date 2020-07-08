Baker Batte
Police Warns Boda boda Against Planned Statehouse Raid

8 Jul 2020

“We want to caution the boda boda riders to adhere to curfew guidelines that were issued by the President. If they fail, we shall use the law and have them arrested and taken to court. The issue to allow them or not allow them is the issue of science not who demonstrates,” Onyango said.

 

