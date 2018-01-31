Police Warns Kirumira on Resigning Through Media

In short
The Uganda Police Force has hit back at the Buyende District Police Commander Muhammad Kirumira over statements made in the media regarding his resignation. The Police Act provides guidelines for an officer to resign which include writing to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Internal Affairs, which request is discussed and cleared in the Police Authority chaired by the Minister of Internal Affairs.
Police Warns Kirumira on Resigning Through Media31 Jan 2018
In short
