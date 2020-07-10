Police Warns Motorcyclists in Busia Over Planned Demonstration

In short
Elepot noted that the move has sparked tension amongst security organs in the district which is why they have intensified deployment of police along the streets as investigation to arrest a group of cyclists and taxi Operators who are in plan the protest is underway.
Police Warns Motorcyclists in Busia Over Planned Demonstration10 Jul 2020, 18:04 Comments 119 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.