AYUBU KIRINYA
18:08

Police Warns Motorcyclists in Busia Over Planned Demonstration

10 Jul 2020, 18:04 Comments 119 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Security Crime Updates
RDC Capt Chris Mike Okiria standing at Busia district head offices

RDC Capt Chris Mike Okiria standing at Busia district head offices

In short
Elepot noted that the move has sparked tension amongst security organs in the district which is why they have intensified deployment of police along the streets as investigation to arrest a group of cyclists and taxi Operators who are in plan the protest is underway.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.