In short
Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala today, Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of the Uganda Police said they are concerned that in the recent days a number of opposition politician are publicly doubting the presence of coronavirus in Uganda yet there is ample evidence to confirm it exists.
Police Warns Politicians Against Disputing Existence of COVID-19 in Uganda
