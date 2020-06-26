Baker Batte
15:55

Police Warns Politicians Against Disputing Existence of COVID-19 in Uganda

26 Jun 2020, 15:39 Comments 128 Views Security Misc Updates

In short
Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala today, Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of the Uganda Police said they are concerned that in the recent days a number of opposition politician are publicly doubting the presence of coronavirus in Uganda yet there is ample evidence to confirm it exists.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Response

