Police Warns Politicians against Flouting EC Roadmap

In short
Police’s warning follows an incident on Saturday where the supporters of presidential hopeful also Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu better known as Bobi Wine, converged at the Bulange Mengo based CBS FM after the politician appearing on a radio talk show. They tried to march with him to his Kamwokya based office but police foiled the endeavor.
Police Warns Politicians against Flouting EC Roadmap6 Jul 2020, 20:27 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2020- 2021 General Elections
Mentioned: Fred Enanga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.