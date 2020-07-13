Police will not Stop Removing Motor Vehicle Number Plates - Enanga

In short
Enanga said, the police will continue removing number plates for an vehicles found to be a in a dangerous mechanical condition so that to force the owners to go and repair them to be road worth. However Enanga said that the only police officers allowed to pluck off a number plate are those who are at the rank of Assistant Inspector of Police [AIP].
Police will not Stop Removing Motor Vehicle Number Plates - Enanga13 Jul 2020, 15:47 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Updates
