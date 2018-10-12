Kukunda Judith
Police Yet to Receive Bakaleke's Arrest Warrant

12 Oct 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Last week, the Anti-Corruption Court Grade one Magistrate Moses Nabende issued a warrant of arrest to Bakaleke for failing to respect two criminal summons that were directing him to appear in court over fraud, abuse of office and kidnap charges.

 

