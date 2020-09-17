Policeman Arrested For Shooting One Dead, Injuring Two Others

In short
Anthony Mubiru, one of the residents accused the police officer of being negligent, saying he should have shot in the air to disperse the crowd instead of shooting directly at residents.
Policeman Arrested For Shooting One Dead, Injuring Two Others17 Sep 2020, 15:04 Comments 114 Views Sembabule, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
Tagged with: mob destoy house of man accused of wicthcraft police officer arrested for killing resident in a shot out sembabule police offficer shots at people kills one injures two others
Mentioned: Masaka Regional Police sembabule police station
