Policeman Arrested over Aggravated Robbery

1 Dec 2022, 15:01 Comments 57 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Updates

Isabirye has been serving as the officer in charge of the newly closed Luzinga police post located in Kamuli district. At the time of his arrest, Isabirye had been recalled at Kamuli central police station headquarters, pending redeployment.

 

