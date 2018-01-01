In short
Jimmy Anguyo, 27, who was attached to Katwe Police station was found dead by his colleagues at 3;00 am a few moments after he was reportedly lynched by an angry mob over allegations of motorcycle robbery.
Policeman Lynched in Makindye Division
1 Jan 2018
Kampala, Uganda
