In short
According to preliminary information obtained by our reporter, Tibesigwa was gunned down when a team of police officers comprising of Sergeant Daivd Twebaze, Detective Constable Agaba Busingye and Special Police Constable Baziira Begumisa from Kebisoni Police station invaded the disco hall accusing the organisers of staging an illegal event.
Policeman Shoots Rukungiri Student While Celebrating Christmas
25 Dec 2019
