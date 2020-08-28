Fahad Jjingo
Policeman, Three Others Arrested in Masaka for Armed Robbery

28 Aug 2020, 13:15 Comments 162 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Crime Updates

The group was arrested on Friday morning after staging up a fake roadblock along Kitovu road near Kitovu Cathedral in Nyendo, Masaka City. This follows numerous complaints by residents in the area about increasing cases of robberies.

 

