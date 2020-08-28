In short
The group was arrested on Friday morning after staging up a fake roadblock along Kitovu road near Kitovu Cathedral in Nyendo, Masaka City. This follows numerous complaints by residents in the area about increasing cases of robberies.
Policeman, Three Others Arrested in Masaka for Armed Robbery
28 Aug 2020
