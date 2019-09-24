In short
Over 1800 students led by their Guild President, Ernest Ayen staged a strike on Tuesday protesting the poor sanitary conditions at the college, lack of practical lessons and lack of value for the high tuition charged at the college.
Policemen Quell Strike At Bukalasa Agricultural College, Arrest Student Guild
