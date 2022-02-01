In short
Police preliminary findings indicated that ASP Bua locked his mother inside the bedroom before locking the main house and later setting it ablaze. Police now say that the suspect who is still detained at Entebbe Police station will have to first undergo a mental medical checkup within this week.
Policer Officer Who Burnt his Mother to Death to Undergo Mental Check
