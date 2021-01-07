Kato Joseph
Police's Chief of Joint Security Gen Bakasumba Recalls 15 Commanders

Joint Chief of Security Maj Gen Jack Bakashumba

Bakasumba, who rarely conducts police transfers, in his message seen by Uganda Radio Network –URN, has recalled Regional Police Commanders-RPCs, District/Division Police Commanders- DPCs and Officers in-charge Police Stations –OCs.

 

