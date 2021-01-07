In short
Bakasumba, who rarely conducts police transfers, in his message seen by Uganda Radio Network –URN, has recalled Regional Police Commanders-RPCs, District/Division Police Commanders- DPCs and Officers in-charge Police Stations –OCs.
Police's Chief of Joint Security Gen Bakasumba Recalls 15 Commanders7 Jan 2021, 16:23 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Maj Gen Jack Bakashumb
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.