Polio Vaccination Exercise: Mukono Health Workers Demand Allowances

31 Mar 2022, 12:28 Comments 84 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Local government Editorial
A medical worker at Mukono vaccinating a child in the recent polio immunasation campaign.

The Sub-county Chairperson, Johnbosco Isabirye, says that the ten health workers were denied their allowances despite conducting the exercise. He says that the medical workers brought the matter to his attention and he in turn contacted their bosses who promised to get back in vain.

 

