Polio Vaccination Exercise: Mukono Health Workers Demand Allowances

The Sub-county Chairperson, Johnbosco Isabirye, says that the ten health workers were denied their allowances despite conducting the exercise. He says that the medical workers brought the matter to his attention and he in turn contacted their bosses who promised to get back in vain.
