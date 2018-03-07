In short

Sinohydro, the Chinese Company building the 600 Megawatt power station is set to build the hospital under Corporate Social Responsibility at a tune of 1.5 million US Dollars, approximately five billion Shillings for each of two health facilities. According to Ministry of Health demographics and arrangement of health facilities, 1.5 million Dollars can only manage the bills of quantity of a health centre four. But the Ministry of Energy through a letter to Sinohydro insists that they want a fully-fledged hospital.