Political Fights Threaten Plans to Operationalize Obongi district

In short
Obongi County Member of Parliament Hassan Fungaroo Kaps, some of the leaders in Moyo district are in fear of losing revenue from the refugee hosting Sub Counties that will then be under Obongi district.
Political Fights Threaten Plans to Operationalize Obongi district13 Nov 2018, 12:19 Comments 110 Views Moyo, Uganda Local government Politics Report
MP Obongi Fungaroo Kaps Hassan speaking to the press on issues surrounding creation of Obongi district
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.