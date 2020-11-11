In short
Muntu says that there are no fundamental differences among the East African states, except the lack of a good relationship between the various leaders in the bloc. He was speaking from his home area in Ntungamo District, as part of his campaign trail for the presidency.
Political Negligence Fuelling Hostilities in East Africa - Muntu
