Political Parties Seek New Plan for 2021 Elections

27 May 2020, 19:30 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
FDC President Patrick Amuriat hands over the IPOD flag to JEEMA President Asuman Basaalirwa

In short
The new head of the IPOD Summit Asuman Basaalirwa says elections need to go on despite the interruptions that have affected all political parties. He noted the need to devise ways to hold the election amidst a pandemic anticipated to last longer.

 

