Politicians Back Encroachers as Wetlands Continue to Disappear

UNRA reopening some of the roads flooded by a swamp along River Mayanja

In short

Available statistics show that wetland coverage in Uganda has dropped from 37,346.3 Sq. Km in 1994 (15.5 percent) to 21,526.3 Sq.Km which is an 8.9 percent decrease. There is also a projection indicating that if the destruction trends are not checked, Uganda will be left with only 1.6 percent of wetlands cover by 2040.