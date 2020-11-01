Kasirye Ashraf Saif-llah
Politicians Cautioned Against Chaos as Presidential Nominations Draw Closer

Police director Operations Edward Ochom addressing Journalists during a press conference at Media center

According to guidelines issued earlier by the Police, all Presidential aspirants and candidates will not be allowed to hold any processions along the road and will equally, have restricted access to the Central Business District, and all junctions that join the Kampala – Jinja Highway between Spear Motors and Kireka Trading Centre.

 

