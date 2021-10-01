Politicians, Police Cited as Leading Abusers of Journalists

In short
Among cases reported to Human Rights Commission at Gulu Rrgioal Office was physical assaults on Journalists, intimidation and confiscation of gadgets, while some radio stations were actually switched off by the state actors and other key radio programs faced a long-term Suspension of Open Broadcasting.
Politicians, Police Cited as Leading Abusers of Journalists1 Oct 2021, 12:14 Comments 178 Views Lira, Uganda Northern Human rights Media Updates
Lira Resident City Commissioner Lawrence Egole cited politicians and police as leading perpatrators of human rights abuses. (Photo by Solomon Okabo)
