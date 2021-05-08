Politicians, Public Ignorant About National Health Insurance Scheme-Experts

In short
Fredrick Makaire, the Executive Director Save for Health Uganda an umbrella organization for informal community health insurance schemes said the Ministry of Health came out to resist the bill rather late and failed to carry out its mandate of sensitization.
Politicians, Public Ignorant About National Health Insurance Scheme-Experts8 May 2021, 10:16 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Parliament of Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.