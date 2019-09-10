Politicians Raise Red Flag on Incorporation of Civil Society in Elections Review Process

In short
Joseph Kasirye, the Masaka Municipality Democratic Party-DP Organizing Secretary, says he is afraid that once appointed to a government-initiated committee, Civil society organizations will be compromised and eventually lose the impartiality with which they are perceived to execute their duties.
Politicians Raise Red Flag on Incorporation of Civil Society in Elections Review Process10 Sep 2019, 20:29 Comments 120 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Updates
