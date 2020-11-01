In short
Although the ceremony was peaceful, coloured by prayers and worship, the arrival of politicians sparked disorder, as crowds fought to have a glimpse on them. The politicians included Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, Lands Minister Beti Kamya, and State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi.
Politicians Stir Stampede at Pastor Yiga's Send Off1 Nov 2020, 18:04 Comments 180 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Politics Security Report
In short
Mentioned: Pastor Yiga revival church
