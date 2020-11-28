Politicians Warned Against Dragging Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu in Campaigns

In short
The Kingdom said it had noted with great concerns that some selfish elements are using the Kingdom’s symbols and colours to achieve political mileage for unknown reasons.
Politicians Warned Against Dragging Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu in Campaigns28 Nov 2020, 17:11 Comments 197 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
In short
