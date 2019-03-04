In short
Different people eulogized the fallen prelate before his casket was lowered into the grave. However, the moment turned political when Major David Kibirango Muwanga, the coordinator of military operations against human sacrifice, claimed that the fallen priest was a staunch supporter of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party. Major Muwanga was a close confidant of the deceased.
Politics Dominates Father Gerald Mukwaya's Burial4 Mar 2019, 19:56 Comments 156 Views Religion Misc Updates
Bishops; John Baptist Kaggwa of Masaka, Anthony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana diocese and Paul Ssemwogerere on Kasan-Luwero diocese along other priests to lay their wreath on the casket of late Fr Gerald Mukwaya.jpg
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.