Bishops; John Baptist Kaggwa of Masaka, Anthony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana diocese and Paul Ssemwogerere on Kasan-Luwero diocese along other priests to lay their wreath on the casket of late Fr Gerald Mukwaya.jpg

In short

Different people eulogized the fallen prelate before his casket was lowered into the grave. However, the moment turned political when Major David Kibirango Muwanga, the coordinator of military operations against human sacrifice, claimed that the fallen priest was a staunch supporter of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party. Major Muwanga was a close confidant of the deceased.