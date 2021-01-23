Flavia Nassaka
17:01

Politics, Internet Access Key Concerns Among Young People in Africa-report

23 Jan 2021, 16:59 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates

In short
The report dubbed Your Voice Your Future that brought together results and recommendations from four U- Report polls across Africa and Europe also found participation in decision making, quality education and internet access among the main concerns for children and young people both in Africa and Europe.

 

Tagged with: U report polls young people's concerns
Mentioned: African Union United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF)

