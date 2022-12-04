Christopher Kisekka
Politics, Intrigue and Drama Play as Bassajjabalaba Is Locked Out of UMSC National Elections

Hassan Bassajjabalaba, swearing in as a member of the General Assembly

In short
The Saturday election saw businessman Hassan Bassajjabalaba who was a household name in old Kampala leadership a decade ago bounce back and targeting the top seat again. However, his record came back to haunt him and was slaughtered alive at the table of his adversaries.

 

