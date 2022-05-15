Politics, Poor Communication Obstruct Okuti International Border Market

In short
Okuti is one of the six border markets identified by the government in 2011 to be upgraded into international border markets under the Common Market for East and Southern African (COMESA) policy to promote regional trade. The others markets are Katuna in Kabale, Elegu in Amuru, Mutukula in Rakai, Malaba in Busia and Bwera in Kasese district.
Politics, Poor Communication Obstruct Okuti International Border Market15 May 2022, 13:55 Comments 278 Views Northern Business and finance Local government Interview
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.