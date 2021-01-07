Mayengo Godfrey
12:26

Wakiso Polling Assistants Won't Vote Unless registered at the Their Duty Station

7 Jan 2021, 12:15 Comments 167 Views Wakiso District, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates

In short
The Wakiso district returning officer Tolbert Musinguzi says that the purpose of this training is to train these officers on what they are going to do on the Election Day and how they are going to use the bio-metric verification machines.

 

Tagged with: biometric verification machine
Mentioned: wakiso district

