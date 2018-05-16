In short
Government has distributed long-lasting insecticide mosquito nets to Karamoja sub region twice since 2014 but malaria remains one of the leading killers. Malaria accounts for 13 deaths 42 everyday among children below five years of age. Also, 8.9 of women die due to malaria related illnesses according to Uganda Demographic Health Survey 2016.
Logit's children playing infront of their Manyatta its roof is fixed with mosquito net.
