Alex Otto
19:19

Poor City Planning Exposing Kampala Dwellers to Cholera- Minister

9 Jan 2019, 19:18 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Parliament Updates

In short
According to Kaducu, several settlements in the suburbs of Kampala are located too close to the drainage channels, and dumping grounds, exposing city dwellers to poor hygiene, a catalyst for spreading cholera, an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with bacteria.

 

Tagged with: cholera outbreak kampala decongestion mps say kampala unhygienic rampant cholera cases
Mentioned: kampala capital city authority parliament of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.