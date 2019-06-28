Lubulwa Henry
Poor Communication Systems Affecting Maritime Rescue Service

28 Jun 2019 Entebbe, Uganda
Officials of the Ministry of Works and Transport at the Water Resources Institute

The project stems from a fact that despite being the largest lake in Africa and accommodating a fleet of 70,000 vessels, Lake Victoria lacks any alert or rescue systems. The African development bank estimates that up to 5,000 people die in the lake each year, due to the absence of rescue systems.

 

