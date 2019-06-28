In short
The project stems from a fact that despite being the largest lake in Africa and accommodating a fleet of 70,000 vessels, Lake Victoria lacks any alert or rescue systems. The African development bank estimates that up to 5,000 people die in the lake each year, due to the absence of rescue systems.
Poor Communication Systems Affecting Maritime Rescue Service
28 Jun 2019
Entebbe, Uganda
