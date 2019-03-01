Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:39

Poor Community Involvement Puts Govt Projects to Waste – CSO's

1 Mar 2019, 17:39 Comments 167 Views Lwengo, Uganda Local government Analysis
Some CSOs leaders under the coalition of Greater Masaka Accountability Coalition-GREMAC, making their points after their assessment meeting Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Some CSOs leaders under the coalition of Greater Masaka Accountability Coalition-GREMAC, making their points after their assessment meeting

In short
Leaders of the CSOs have indicated that despite the huge investments incurred by the government and development partners in putting up social service facilities, some of them are underutilized and poorly maintained.

 

Tagged with: lack community participation affects public projects civil society organisations in masaka region communication gap between leaders and communities poor accountability in public projects traits of good governance greater masaka accountability coalition-gremac alexander bagarukayo chairperson masaka csos alliance
Mentioned: greater masaka accountability coalition-gremac lwengo district local government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.