Leaders of the CSOs have indicated that despite the huge investments incurred by the government and development partners in putting up social service facilities, some of them are underutilized and poorly maintained.
Poor Community Involvement Puts Govt Projects to Waste – CSO's1 Mar 2019, 17:39 Comments 167 Views Lwengo, Uganda Local government Analysis
Some CSOs leaders under the coalition of Greater Masaka Accountability Coalition-GREMAC, making their points after their assessment meeting
