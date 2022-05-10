Poor Crop Harvest Expected in North, East Due to Low Rainfall-Report

In short
The report shows that despite somewhat favorable rains in late April, cumulative rainfall remains significantly below average in the two regions with cumulative rainfall deficits totaling 50 to 100 mm or more.
Poor Crop Harvest Expected in North, East Due to Low Rainfall-Report10 May 2022, 11:12 Comments 170 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Northern Updates
