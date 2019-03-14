Poor Enterprise Selection, Limited Skills Ruin YLP in Lwengo

In short
Jjuuko Kasiita, the Lwengo District Resident Commissioner indicates that the beneficiaries lack skills to effectively manage the income generating projects. Kasiita explains that some of the groups were created out of excitement and anxiety regardless of their capacity and financial management skills required.
Poor Enterprise Selection, Limited Skills Ruin YLP in Lwengo14 Mar 2019, 07:46 Comments 178 Views Lwengo, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Local government Interview
In short
Tagged with: Limited skills by beneficiaries YLP registers slow progress in lwengo affecting youth program in Lwengo jjuuko kasiita lwengo rdc poor enterprise selections youth livelihood program ylp funds
Mentioned: Youth Livelihood program-LYP lwengo district local government ministry of gender labour and social development
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.