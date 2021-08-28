Poor Facilitation Threatens Success of Emyooga Initiative in Rukiga

In short
The Program was launched in August 2019 as part of the government’s strategies to transform 68 per cent of Ugandan homesteads from subsistence to market-oriented production. Rukiga district received 560 million Shillings to benefit 18 Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization or Society (SACCO) with 636 benefiting groups.
Poor Facilitation Threatens Success of Emyooga Initiative in Rukiga28 Aug 2021, 08:31 Comments 134 Views Rukiga, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
