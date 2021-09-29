Samuel Amanya
19:48

Poor Funding Frustrates Efforts to Stop Environmental Degradation in Kigezi

29 Sep 2021, 19:44 Comments 119 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Environment Updates
Part of running waters in Kacherere town council this week

Part of running waters in Kacherere town council this week

In short
Area leaders and environmental activists say that despite registering an increase in reports of persons encroaching on wetlands and natural forests, and poor methods of farming, they are unable to stop the practices due to a shortage of funds and poor enforcement.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.