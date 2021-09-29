Poor Funding Frustrates Efforts to Stop Environmental Degradation in Kigezi

In short
Area leaders and environmental activists say that despite registering an increase in reports of persons encroaching on wetlands and natural forests, and poor methods of farming, they are unable to stop the practices due to a shortage of funds and poor enforcement.
Poor Funding Frustrates Efforts to Stop Environmental Degradation in Kigezi29 Sep 2021, 19:44 Comments 119 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.