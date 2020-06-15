Poor Governance Killing Investment Clubs - Experts

In short
Speaking during a virtual meeting this afternoon, Damalie Mukiibi, an economist and Director Business Development and Administration at financial advisory services company Fincon Africa said many investment clubs start without structures in place but fail because of simple things.
Poor Governance Killing Investment Clubs - Experts15 Jun 2020, 18:54 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: state of investment clubs in uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.