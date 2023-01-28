Godfrey Eyoku
15:04

Poor Internet Frustrates Access to PLE Results in Karamoja

28 Jan 2023, 15:03 Comments 142 Views Karamoja, Uganda Science and technology Education Report
P7 candidates of Lia primary school in Moroto district during PLE examination for 2022.

P7 candidates of Lia primary school in Moroto district during PLE examination for 2022.

In short
Dada Ross Romano, the Karenga District Education Officer told our reporter that he has been struggling to access results since Friday all in vain due to poor internet connectivity.

 

Tagged with: Access to PLE results Frustrates education officers Karamoja sub region Poor internet connections
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.