Poor psycho-social Support Affecting HIV Management in Kyotera Schools

In short
Many of the child-clients in Kyotera District are not receiving the required social support, especially while at school, according to Irene Nayiga, the in-charge HIV/ART department at Kalisiizo Hospital, the main public healthcare service centre in the district.
Poor psycho-social Support Affecting HIV Management in Kyotera Schools27 Sep 2018, 15:58 Comments 121 Views Kalisizo, Uganda Health Lifestyle Interview
In short
Tagged with: hiv aids victims struggling to access services children infected with the virus lack psychological support poor care and treatment services in schools primary schools stigma against infected pupils irene nayiga in-charge kalisizo hospital art department patients missing meals laxity by parents new prevention and treatment of hiv in uganda ministry of health
Mentioned: prevention and treatment of hiv in uganda kalisizo hospital the ministry of health uganda kyotera district local government
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.