Poor Records Complicate Former EAC Employees' Compensation Claims

L-R Permanent Secretary Edith Mwanje and James Magode Ikuya (second left) the State Minister of the East African Community Affairs making submissions before the EAC Committee. Photo by Dominic Ochla

In short

The EAC collapsed in 1977. At the time, all the former employees were on a contributory pension scheme under Crown Agents in London. But after the collapse of the Community, Crown Agents filed for bankruptcy and indicated their inability to meet the obligation of compensating the former employees.