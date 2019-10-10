In short
Bilali Shilanga, a trader in Bushiyi Sub County, says the road has been in a sorry state for the past five years, adding that their pleas to their District authorities to rehabilitate the road seem to have fallen on deaf ear yet Bushiyi is one of the food baskets to several sub counties with in and out of the district.
Poor Roads Paralyze Business in Bududa Top story10 Oct 2019, 13:20 Comments 117 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Misc Editorial
In short
